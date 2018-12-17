Evelyn Wanda Kitchell

Evelyn Wanda Kitchell, 85, of Collinsville, passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. She was born January 26, 1933, in Potosi, Mo., to Ed and Minnie (Asher) Hill.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Orvel Kitchell; and one daughter, Beverly Ann Brady.

She is survived by sons, Robert S. (Joyce) Kitchell of Collinsville and Michael (Linda) Kitchell of Highland; one son-in-law, Herbert Brady; one brother, Ed Hill of Bell City, Mo.; and one sister, Irene (Eugene) Kitchell of Navarre, Fla.

She is further survived by six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was an Echocardio Technician.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Drive in Glen Carbon. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 20, 2018, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Drive in Glen Carbon. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made in Evelyn’s name to Cardinal Glennon Hospital.