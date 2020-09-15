Everett Warren Stevens

Everett Warren Stevens, 83, who went by Warren, passed away on September 10, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Warren was born on April 10, 1937 in Gary, Indiana and graduated from Calumet High School located in Gary, Indiana in 1955. After graduation, he served in the US Navy and married his wife of 63 years on September 11, 1957. After serving, he drove for various trucking companies. There wasn't a route he didn't know or a mile marker he ever missed. Warren never met a stranger and made it his goal to make others smile. He enjoyed time spent at the local Shepps with his wife. No matter where he went, he was always the “neighborhood grandpa” to the children. Warren’s favorite song was “What a Wonderful World," by Louis Armstrong so it would go without saying that his love for family, friends and life will be greatly missed.

He will be especially missed by his surviving family including his wife, Joyce of New Berlin; daughter, Sherri (Terry) McDannald) of Franklin; three sons, Mike (Brenda) Stevens of Iowa, Jeff (Becky) Stevens of Girard, and Bryan Stevens and companion Trish of Findlay; 18 grandchildren; and 14 ½ great grandchildren (one being on the way). Warren is also survived by his sister, Doris Stevens; sister-in-law, Marilyn Stevens; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family, The Tripp family. Warren is preceded in death by his parents Everett and Clarice Stevens, his sister Ruth (Bob) Dunkin, and brother David Stevens.

Along with his wife, Warren was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield, but also attended Island Grove Church in New Berlin.

Though there will not be any public funeral services, the Stevens family will join together for a private celebration of life at a later date. Warren had a deep love for animals and because of such passions, memorials are suggested to be made in his honor to Protective Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) in Jacksonville, IL. Williamson Funeral Home is Jacksonville is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.

