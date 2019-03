Faye Filer

Faye Filer, 75, of Wood River, passed away at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at her residence

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 3 p.m. until services at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at Bollinger County Memorial Park in Marble Hill, Mo.