Faye Stamper Shoemaker

Faye Stamper Shoemaker, born January 22, 1943, in Olive Hill, Ky., passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at her home.

Faye moved to Granite City in June of 1964. Faye had two children from a previous marriage to Lowell Burton; they were married October, 1961, in Olive Hill, Ky.; Keith A. (Josie) Burton of Granite City and Lola A. Burton of Little Rock, Ark. Faye is also survived by her five grandchildren, Carey Burton, Randee Curry, Andy Burton, Jessee (Curry) Jordan and Matthew Burton.

Faye later married Thomas W. Shoemaker in February of 1994. They also made their home in the Granite City area. They loved to travel, mainly to where they would find a beach. Both enjoyed trying to keep their home a place they could be proud of. They enjoyed going to church at Grace Baptist in Granite City. Faye made this her church family and loved the time she spent with the many friends she made at this church.

Faye was preceded in death by her father and mother, James and Mildred Buckner Stamper of Olive Hill, Ky.; her grandparents, Warnie and Nannie Cheeks Buckner and Henry and Lula Fisher Stamper of Olive Hill, Ky.; one sister, Elizabeth Ann Stamper; and one brother-in-law, Rev. Hertis Stone of Mansfield, Ohio.

Faye has one brother living, James (Joann) Stamper. Tom, James and Faye enjoyed going out for breakfast on average of three times a week, where they would catch up on their daily lives. They truly enjoyed the social time with each other. Jim was our one of our best friends. Through the garden of life, Faye sowed her seeds of life with much love, kindness, hope and faith. Now, at the end of Faye’s life, she has reaped her harvest of eternal life with her heavenly father. Faye will rejoice in the promise that she is with her heavenly family and her Father Jesus Christ.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Faye’s life, visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church, 2600 Edwards St. in Granite City with Dr. Daniel Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Grace Baptist Church.