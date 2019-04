Floyd E. Fessler Sr.

Floyd E. Fessler Sr., 91, of Bethalto, passed away at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his residence.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV, will officiate. Burial will follow at Woods Cemetery in rural Woodburn with full military rites by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.