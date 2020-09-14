Floyd Eugene Darr

Floyd Eugene Darr, 85, of Shipman, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born on September 16, 1934 in Greene County to the late Francis and Ethel (Winters) Darr.

Floyd married Sylvia Carroll on October 24, 1953 at Bethel Baptist Church in Jerseyville. She survives.

He worked for Olin before retiring in 1999. Floyd was also a farmer and a 3rd degree Mason.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, two daughters Karen (Jim) Lucker and Kris (Jim) Althoff; two sons Kevin (Martha) Darr and Kent (Cheryl) Darr; eight grandchildren Cory (Mandy) Darr, Carrie Gill, Craig (Brittany) Darr, Josh Lucker, Andy (Amber Robins) Lucker, Matthew (Bianca) Darr, Emily Althoff, and Rebecca Althoff; seven great grandchildren Ellery, Madison, Parker, Addilyn, Tucker, Dean, and Misha; sister in law Gail Darr.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Ethel; son Kurt Darr; brother Francis Darr Jr.

Private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Burial will be in Shipman Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to American Stroke Association.

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com