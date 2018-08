Floyd V. Williams Jr., 94, of Granite City, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

In celebration of Floyd’s life, a visitation will be 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, August 25, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A private burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.