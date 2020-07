Frances Maxine Cloninger-Nichols, 90, of East Alton, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Richard Newcom will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.