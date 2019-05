Frances Elizabeth “Betty” (Roberts) Hornsey

Frances Elizabeth “Betty” (Roberts) Hornsey, 90, passed away May 18, 2019, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey, after a lengthy illness.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.