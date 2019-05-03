Frances JoAnn (Bryant) Pinkowski
Frances JoAnn (Bryant) Pinkowski, 81, of Alton, died at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.
There will be no services.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
Frances JoAnn (Bryant) Pinkowski
Frances JoAnn (Bryant) Pinkowski, 81, of Alton, died at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.
There will be no services.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018