Frances Lorene Nelson

Frances Lorene Nelson, 91, of Wood River, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Monday, November 25, at Abundant Life Church in Wood River. Pastor Chris Clark will officiate.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.