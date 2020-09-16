Frances Maxine Owens

Godfrey

Frances Maxine Owens, 91, died at 7:02 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her home in Godfrey. Born January 8, 1929 in Parma, MO, she was the daughter of Jasper and Dalia (Harwood) Ray. She was a foreman for Owens Illinois Glass. In 1954 she married Verdell Owens. He preceded her in death. Surviving is a daughter, Jean (Raymond) Watsek of Godfrey, a son, Michael Delehanty (Annette) of La Grande, Oregon, seven grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and a sister, Emma Cooper of Kelso, MO. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Dillender, four brothers and two sisters. Graveside services will be private. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com