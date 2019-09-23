Frances Vivod

Frances Vivod, 100, of Granite City, passed away at 10:10 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, September 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.