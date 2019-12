Francis “Frank” Weishaupt

Francis “Frank” Weishaupt, 94, of Bethalto, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Eunice Smith in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday, December 23, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Fr. Tom Liebler officiating. Private burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.