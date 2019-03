Francis “Frankie” Louis Mukite Jr.

Francis “Frankie” Louis Mukite Jr., 42, of Godfrey, died at 1:01 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial will be private.