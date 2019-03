Francis B. Mazenko

Francis B. Mazenko, 83, died at 3 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Morningside of Godfrey.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.