Francis Grant McCune

Francis Grant McCune, 89, of Rosewood Heights, also known as Mac by the guys at the refinery and Fran by his siblings, passed peacefully Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Bethalto.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights is entrusted with professional services.