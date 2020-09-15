Francis Rayleen Boone, 73 of Granite City passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Christian North East Hospital in St. Louis.

Rayleen was born on November 30, 1946 in East St. Louis; the daughter of the late Ray J. and Mary L. (Morris) Briggs. Rayleen attended Calvary Life Church in Granite City and was a self employed beautician, homemaker, wife, mother and maw maw. She was known to all for her kind heart, sweet nature, and willingness to anything for those she loved. Her family truly was a treasure and she’d often boast about her 4 children and 21 grandchildren. She leaves behind a legacy of strength, goodness and nothing but beautiful, sweet memories

Rayleen is survived by and will be missed by her husband; Edward H. Boone, whom she married on November 19, 1966; her daughters, Daveda “Dee Dee” and Dave Malinosky of Granite City, Christine Graville of Scottsdale, AZ, Rachel and Jason Ellis of Troy, IL, Kimberly and James Boyd of Granite City; grandchildren, Zachary and Sarah White, Sarah and Josh Fuller, Jacob and Haley White, Nathan Graville, Mitchell Graville, Annastin Ellis, Devin Ellis, Peyton Ellis, Bristol Ellis, J.D. Ellis, Hunter Boyd, Piper Boyd, J.T. Boyd; great-grandchildren, Conner White, Abigail White, Elise White, Brendan Fuller, Ryleigh Fuller, Declan Fuller, Elizabeth White, Seamus White; brother, Regi and Pat Briggs of Granite City and many other close family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Rayleen’s life, visitation will continue on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City is serving the family.