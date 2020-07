Frank B. “Pete” Hartley, 96, passed away after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home in Alton.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, at Upper Alton Cemetery with full military honors. Following the service, a celebration of life will be at the Salvation Army. Rev. Scot Hartley will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.