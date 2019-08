Frank Edward Zaruba

Frank Edward Zaruba, 93, of Granite City, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Liberty Village in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, August 8, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 9, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Buck Ridge Cemetery in Maryville.