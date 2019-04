Frank Ellis McPherson Sr.

Frank Ellis McPherson Sr., 87, of Mena, Ark., formerly of Edwardsville, passed away at his residence on March 5, 2019.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate.