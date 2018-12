Frank Harlow Kalips

Frank Harlow Kalips, 87, of DuBois, Ill., passed away at 3:08 p.m. Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Memorial visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, 3939 Lake Drive in Granite City.