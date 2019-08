Frank J. Visser

Frank J. Visser, 77, of Rosewood Heights, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, August 16, at Paynic Home for Funerals. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 17, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto.