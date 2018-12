Frank L. Townsend, 55, of Godfrey, passed away at 6:22 p.m. Sunday, December 16, 2018, at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, December 20, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, December 21, at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.