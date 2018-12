Frank Macias

Frank Macias, 71, of Alton, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis after a long courageous battle with leukemia, with his loving family by his side.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 18, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 19, in the funeral home chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded.