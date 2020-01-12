Franklin D. Thomason

Franklin D. Thomason, 85, of Granite City, passed away January 11, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Memorial visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 17, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City, with Rev. Charles West officiating. Frank will be laid to rest next to Joyce at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, with military honors conducted by the U.S. Marines.