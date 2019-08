Fred E. Long Jr.

Fred E. Long Jr., 89, of Godfrey, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

A visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.