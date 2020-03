Fred M. Duty

Fred M. Duty, 84, of Alton, passed away at 11:56 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, with Pastor Greg Morrison and Fr. Jason Stone officiating. Burial will follow at Mehlville Cemetery in Godfrey.