Fred Robyn Strang, 93, of White Hall passed away Sunday morning September 13, 2020 at the White Hall Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born September 12, 1927 in Greene County to Fred and Helen Bates Strang.

He is survived by a daughter, Nancy Strang of Orange, VA; two sons, Jeff Strang of Corpus Christi, TX and Paul (Mary Kay) Strang of East Peoria; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren his youngest brother, Lynn Strang of Waco, Tx. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gail Schutz and two brothers Kent and Phil Strang.

Following cremation, burial will be at Jones Cemetery, 1-mile East of his childhood home near White Hall. Due to the COVID-19 virus and relatives out of state, a private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Jones Cemetery or to the charity of the donors’ choice. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online www.airsman-hires.com.

