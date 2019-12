Frederick (Bud) Summers Jr.

Frederick (Bud) Summers Jr., 60, of Bethalto, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 13, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Alton.

Visitation request: Relaxed and casual atmosphere — wear attire promoting your favorite band or your Bud Summers t-shirt.