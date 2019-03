Gabriel Shane Tomlin Sr.

Gabriel Shane Tomlin Sr., 41, of Granite City, passed away at 1:34 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Teri Davis officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Dry Fork Cemetery in Salem, Mo.