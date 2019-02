Gail “Sonny” Henry Bailey, 88, of Kampsville, died Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, February 15, at Gress Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kampsville. Burial will follow at the Silver Creek Cemetery in Kampsville.