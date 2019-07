Gail Ellen Eaker

Gail Ellen Eaker, 63, of Granite City, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. until memorial service at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Heritage General Baptist Church, 3716 Ruth Drive in Granite City.

Thomas Saksa Funeral Home is handling arrangements.