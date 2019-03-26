Gail W. Buenger

Mr. Gail W. Buenger, 82, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Granite City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Anderson Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Gail was born on July 25, 1936, in Granite City; the son of the late Walter T. and Evelyn C. (Carroll) Buenger. Gail was president of The Fountains Assisted Living and a businessman and philanthropist. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City, where he was baptized, confirmed and married. He attended a one-room schoolhouse at Gaberie for first grade; he then went on to graduate from Nameoki grade school in 1950. His schooling continued, graduating from Granite City High School class of 1954. Gail went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in science in 1958 at SIUE, which was the first degree awarded from the university. He served as the first SIUE Alumni President and gave 25 years on the SIU-E Foundation Board. His many other activities include: past president of St. John Church Council, vice president of the St. Louis County Chamber of Commerce, member of the education advisory board in St. Louis County, headed fundraising for Boy Scout Troop 19, committee chairman and Cubmaster of the Boy Scouts, developed, built and managed five assisted living centers from 2000-2007, president of Senior Alternatives.

Gail is survived by and will be missed by his wife, Carlene (Tidwell) Buenger, whom he married on March 19, 1960; his son, Dr. Wynndel Buenger (Brenda Mathus) of Godfrey; and grandchildren, Evan Buenger of Godfrey and Brenton Buenger of Godfrey.

In addition to his parents, Gail was preceded in death by his brother, Richard C. Buenger.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Gail’s life, visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, with Pastor Karla Frost officiating at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorial donations are suggested to St. John United Church of Christ Building Fund.