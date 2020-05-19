Gale Allen

Gale L. Allen, 66, of Cottage Hills, passed away at 8:34 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at his residence.
No service has been scheduled at this time.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
