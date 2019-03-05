Gale E. Cuvar

Gale E. Cuvar, 84, of Granite City, passed away at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

He was born May 24, 1934, in Granite City, a son of the late John and Dorothy (Davis) Cuvar. He married Sandra F. (Past) Cuvar on April 12, 1958, at the Dewey Avenue Methodist Church in Granite City, and she survives. He had worked for over 30 years as a pattern maker with Arnette Pattern Company in Granite City and retired from Bodine Aluminum in St. Louis after many years of dedicated service. He proudly served his country with the United States Army. Gale loved his days boating, water sports and enjoyed the many family outings throughout the years at their lakehouse on Lake of the Ozarks and Table Rock Lake. He loved traveling and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Farrell Whitaker of Granite City and Nancy and George Diak of Troy; five grandchildren, Daniel and Amanda Whitaker, David Whitaker, Emilee and Tommy Beck, Kailee and Alex Hubbs, George Diak and Katie Terziovski; four great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Abigail Whitaker and Kolten and Ellie Beck; sister-in-law, Judy and Jake Hinterser of Granite City; brother-in-law, Sonny and Judy Past of Glen Carbon; three nephews; Jake, Chris and Todd Hinterser; his cherished granddogs, Sally, Allie and Lilly; other extended family and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Lee Cuvar.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, with Rev. Charles West officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Myelodysplastic Syndromes Foundation and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.