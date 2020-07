Gale Ufert

Gale L. Ufert, 66, of Wood River, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at noon Tuesday at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Donald Wilford will officiate.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River has been entrusted with arrangements.