Garry A. Durham

Garry A. Durham, 58, of Cottage Hills, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at his residence.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be 4 p.m. until memorial services at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Stan Hunt will officiate.