Gary Alan Vogeler, 59, of Granite City, passed away at 8:22 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Rev. John Walter will officiate and a eulogy given by his cousin, Don Vonnahme.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.