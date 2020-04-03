Gary Dale Grover
Gary Dale Grover, 58, of Hartford, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
