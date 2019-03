Gary Doerr

Gary Doerr, 74, of Alton, passed away March 26, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until funeral services at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, with Rev. Tim Pate officiating. The Alton VFW Post 1308 will conduct military rites at the funeral home. Burial will be private.