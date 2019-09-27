Gary Don Ralston

Gary Don Ralston, 77, peacefully passed from this life on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Godfrey, with his devoted wife by his side.

Cremation rites have been accorded. In celebration of his life a visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 3. Pastor Dennis Hill of the First United Methodist Church of Jerseyville will officiate a memorial service beginning at 7 p.m.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.