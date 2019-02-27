Gary Joseph McFarland

Gary Joseph McFarland, 76, a longtime resident of St. Louis and Edwardsville, died from cancer Tuesday, February 26, 2019, with his family by his side at Missouri Baptist Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. A service and celebration of Gary’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Christ Church, 339 Frank Scott Parkway East in Fairview Heights. Burial will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon.