Gary L. Bozeman

Gary L. Bozeman, 66, of Collinsville, gained his eternal reward and is rejoicing in Heaven with his savior, Jesus Christ, passing away at 9:29 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at noon Tuesday, November 26, at Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Road in Troy, with Pastor Tim Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is in charge of arrangements.