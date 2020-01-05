Gary Lee Greenman

Gary Lee Greenman, 76, of Granite City, passed away from complications due to surgery at 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Barnes Hospital. He passed peacefully with his wife, son, daughter and granddaughter by his side.

He was born December 26, 1942, in St. Louis to Barnett and Geneva Greenman. He grew up in Granite City, where he attended and graduated from Granite City High School and later married Barbara Sue (Forte’) Greenman on September 2, 1966. Gary and his wife resided in Granite City, where they raised their two beloved children, Joe and Jennifer. Gary spent over 25 years working as a carpet layer and then went on to retire as a local semi driver.

Gary was an exceptionally giving person who would offer assistance to anyone and loved helping and guiding others. He loved hosting get-togethers at their home, where he could spend time cooking and entertaining for the family and friends that he loved so dearly. Spending time with his family, including his four grandchildren, was his utmost priority in life. His pets, including his dogs Fritz, Shadow, Teddy and Quincy, were always held in high regard as well. He cherished spending time in the mountains of Colorado and any beach that he ever had the pleasure of visiting. Gary loved music of all genres and always enjoyed listening to and attending live music with those he loved.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sue Greenman; his son, Joe Greenman of Golden, Colo., and daughter Jennifer Greenman-Smith of Isabella, Mo.; grandchildren Alix and Dylan Greenman of Golden, Colo., and grandchildren Eva Owens and Kathrine Smith of Isabella, Mo.

Gary’s kindness, generosity, contagious laugh and smile will be dearly missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved him.