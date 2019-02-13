Gary Michael Holtkamp

Gary Michael Holtkamp, 70, of Granite City, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Town and Country, Mo.

He was born March 18, 1948, in St. Louis, a son of Demona (Elkins) Holtkamp of Glen Carbon and the late Jesse Frank Holtkamp. He married Connie S. (Casleton) Holtkamp on March 16, 1968, at the Third Baptist Church in Granite City and she survives. He retired in 2011 from Boeing after over 45 years of dedicated service as a logistics engineer. He enjoyed photography, working on computers and home remodeling. Throughout the years he had coached softball, had a love of music and cherished his grandchildren. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Keri and Tony Proffitt of Granite City and Cheryl Holtkamp of Glen Carbon; six grandchildren, Brooke and Cole Proffitt, McKenna, Morgan, Mallory and Megan Knobeloch; a sister, Barbara Sowell of Granite City; brother, Jon Holtkamp of Ballwin, Mo.; other extended family and friends.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, with Rev. Jarad Corzine officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to the Child Life or Costa Center at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.