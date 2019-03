Gary Steven Bezan

Gary Steven Bezan, 68, of Maryville, formerly of Granite City, passed away at 10:41 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his home.

A memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. until memorial service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, with Fr. Joseph Havrilka officiating.