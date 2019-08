Gary Thornsberry

Gary Thornsberry, 73, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Granite City, passed away at 4:50 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be at noon Saturday, August 17, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, followed by a memorial gathering at the funeral home.