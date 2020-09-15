Gary W. Campbell

Gary W. Campbell, 74, of Springfield, died at his home at 5:24 pm on, Thursday September 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born October 4, 1945 in Quincy Illinois, the son of Verlin and Dorothy Campbell. He married his wife JoAnn on October 5, 1962. He was a graduate of Jacksonville High School. He was a printer by trade until moving to Florida in 1984. He owned a landscape business and later bought and successfully ran three flower shops with his wife, until he retired.

He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, Illinois. He enjoyed watching sports and vacationing in the mountains with family. In his younger years, he enjoyed coaching little league team, attending his children's school activities, watching and sometimes attending Major League Baseball (Favorite Team Tampa Bay Rays), building houses and traveling.

Gary is survived by his wife, JoAnn; his son, David (Linda) Campbell; his daughter, Sheryl (Rick) Pickerel; one grandson, Justin Pickerel; one brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother Larry.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, with private burial. The family will informally greet friends from 1:00 p.m until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Mayo Clinic or Salem Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.

