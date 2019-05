Gary W. Goodwin, 72, of Wood River, passed away at 6:03 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, at the Chapel of Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Rev. Steve Disney will officiate. Military honors will be performed by the Ritual Team of Alton VFW 1308.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.